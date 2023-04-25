Windsor Group LTD Has $1.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

