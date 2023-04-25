Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Up 1.0 %

WINA opened at $349.45 on Tuesday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $349.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $371,855.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,167 shares of company stock worth $5,017,889. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.