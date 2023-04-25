Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

