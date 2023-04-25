Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

