Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. Yum China has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 854.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

