Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 50,836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,588 call options.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $62.61 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

