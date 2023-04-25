Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Sells 1,828 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £6,982.96 ($8,721.07).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Gary McGrath purchased 39 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($188.01).

Zotefoams Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 371 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 341.49. The stock has a market cap of £180.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,855.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

About Zotefoams

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

