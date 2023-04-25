Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,410 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE NOV opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

