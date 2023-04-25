Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,565 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

