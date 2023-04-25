Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,590 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.