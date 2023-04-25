Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,679 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.