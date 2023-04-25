Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 53 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,016.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $800.20 and its 200 day moving average is $797.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,091.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.