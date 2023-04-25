Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

