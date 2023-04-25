Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

