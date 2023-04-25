Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 277,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.