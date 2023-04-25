Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

