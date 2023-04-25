Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

