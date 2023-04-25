Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.