Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $26,159,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,805.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $288.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,293. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.