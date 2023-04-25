Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

