Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in InMode by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.