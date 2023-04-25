Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

