Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flex by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Flex by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Price Performance

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

