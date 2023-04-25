Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,333 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.2 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.