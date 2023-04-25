Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

