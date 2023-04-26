11,066 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International Stock Down 4.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

