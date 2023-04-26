1,484 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

FANG opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

