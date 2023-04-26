1,492 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.03.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

