22,401 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MultiPlan by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Trading Down 1.6 %

MultiPlan Company Profile

MPLN stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.50. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.