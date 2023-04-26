40,000 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

