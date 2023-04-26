432 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $671.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.65. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.