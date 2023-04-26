5,263 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

