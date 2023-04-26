86,570 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ON by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group upped their target price on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

