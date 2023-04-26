Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Ellyn Shook Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

