Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.