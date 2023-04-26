Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $227.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts



Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

