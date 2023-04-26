AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Music Group Price Performance

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

