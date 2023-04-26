AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

