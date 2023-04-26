Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up to $173.75

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.75, but opened at $178.56. Albemarle shares last traded at $180.63, with a volume of 1,251,206 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

