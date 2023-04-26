ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

