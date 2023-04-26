Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 5th Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

