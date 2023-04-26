Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $310,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

