Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $52.13

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.13, but opened at $54.88. Alteryx shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 242,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Alteryx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

