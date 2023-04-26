Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $9,320,000. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,644,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.