Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
