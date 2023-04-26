Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

