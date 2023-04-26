Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

