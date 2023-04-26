Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

