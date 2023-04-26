American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American States Water by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American States Water by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

