AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.2 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

