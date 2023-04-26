Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Apple by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 34,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 145,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 23,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.